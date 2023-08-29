GOLDEN VALLEY - The American Legion Post #22 in Golden Valley is hosting its second annual poker run to support its ongoing We Care Project that sends care packages to active duty military troops.
Organizer Tammy Smith said the Legion hosted its first poker run last year that attracted about 35 vehicles to participate in the ride – with about two people per vehicle. Smith said after a successful event last year, Post #22 has decided to make it an annual event.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a safety meeting scheduled for 7:45 a.m. and the run expected to start at 8 a.m.
“It’ll be about a five-hour ride,” Smith said. “We have seven stops around in the desert and a couple businesses here in Golden Valley. Then we are coming back to the post for a dinner, a bunch of raffles, and all kinds of stuff going on.”
Smith said most of the vehicles that participate are side-by-sides, and four wheel drive is recommended. She said poker hands can also be purchased straight from the American Legion for those who do not want to participate in the ride.
The party will continue at the American Legion once the poker run returns at about 1:30 or 2 p.m. – with live music, a 50-50 drawing, dinner and lots of prizes to raffle off.
All of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Golden Valley American Legion’s We Care Project. Smith said the project has been ongoing for about 10 years through the Post #22’s auxiliary non-profit organization. The program uses the website anysolider.com to send care packages to active duty military troops.
“Troops that are deployed overseas write a little bit about their troop and what they need, or what they miss from home,” Smith said. “So we started fundraising with dinners and raffles to make some money, then we go on anysolider.com and get these soldiers names, information, and we pack boxes specific to what they are requesting. Every dime of it goes towards postage and buying the supplies to pack the boxes.”