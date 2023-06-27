featured All-Stars: Kingman 8-10 team finishes district runner-up By BRYANNA WINNER, For the Miner Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN – The Kingman 8-10 All-Stars hosted the district tournament, which began June 16 and ended June 22 with the Lake Havasu City Little League team coming away as the champion over the host.Kingman fell to Lake Havasu in the championship 27-5. Two days prior, the two teams faced off in the winner’s bracket, with Lake Havasu coming out with a 20 -7 win.Kingman had the first day off as the only game being played was between Mohave Valley and Parker.On Saturday, June 17, Kingman faced Bullhead City in a lopsided 22-3 win.After falling to Lake Havasu the first time, Kingman moved to the loser’s bracket, where they faced Mohave Valley. Mohave Valley won two straight before Kingman took the 17-2 win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Tuesday vegetation and debris fire results in no injuries Ogunbowale scores 23, Dallas hands Phoenix sixth straight double-digit loss Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView