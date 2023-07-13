Air Show

 Photo by DK McDonald/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow Laughlin Bullhead international Airport to participate in the 2024 Air Show.

Information gleaned from the Intercept Study from Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on the inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show was presented to board members during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.