BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow Laughlin Bullhead international Airport to participate in the 2024 Air Show.
Information gleaned from the Intercept Study from Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on the inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show was presented to board members during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Held April 1, the event was the first air show hosted by the airport in more than a decade. Free to the public, the event showcased U.S. Aviation heritage and history with static displays on the airport apron, along with warbird and high performance military aircraft demonstrations and civilian aircraft aerobatic displays.
The presentation by Assistant Airport Director Kellen Shireman was part of an action item requesting MCAA Board of Directors approval for Laughlin Bullhead International Airport participation in the 2024 Air Show.
The official numbers, from a report generated by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, estimated an on-site count of 9,850 attendees, along with an additional 250-plus volunteers, staff and performers. It was estimated that an additional 2,500 people viewed the Air Show from across the river and in the surrounding areas.
“Turn out was great for the first Air Show,” Shireman said. “From the stats, out-of-town visitors accounted for 5,575 of those attendees, so we also had a good turnout from outside the area.”
Thirty-four percent of the out-of-town visitors came from within the state of Arizona and 96% traveled by automobile, he said. The biggest number that came out of the attendee statistics was that 93% of the out-of-town visitors traveled to the area specifically for the air show.
The average length of stay for visitors was a full weekend, with 25% of visitors staying at a local hotel at an average room rate of $87.89 per night, Shireman said. The estimated direct visitor spend came in at about $1.3 million.
“A pretty good chunk for a four-hour event,” he said.
Social media statistics are a helpful metric for next year’s planning, Shireman said. In the 90 days leading to the show, the Laughlin Bullhead Air Show Facebook page added almost 1,000 followers and of the total content views, 656,900 were Air Show content views.
“For the weekend, 16% of all social media posts within our community were about the Air Show,” he said. “That’s a large number for everything going on that weekend — a 16% market share of what people were talking about.”
Board Member and Laughlin Tourism Commission Executive Jackie Wallin noted that while the event didn’t go perfectly, the planning committee was aware of where it didn’t go well and is using the challenges from this year’s event to make the event better in 2024.
“One (challenge) is to provide more ADA availability and access,” Wallin said.
Key for the upcoming year is marketing money, she said. The event has $40,000 to $50,000 left to seed 2024’s event and has already received a marketing-only grant for $75,000, along with other grants which will increase the marketing budget from $80,000 in 2023 to $160,000 in 2024.
“We focused on the drive market (in 2023) but now we can go outside, to Southern California, to find the aviation enthusiasts who want to fly in and actually make a full day of the event,” Wallin said. “We’ll also be giving away some more packages to stay free for that weekend. I anticipate some really good marketing work.”
Wallin also noted that the event will still have about 250 volunteers willing to help. While the initial plan was to alternate events yearly with Nellis Air Force Base, the Department of Defense has notified NAFB they will have a mission in 2024 and will not be able to participate.
“We’ll do it for 2024 — as long as the MCAA directors let us do that — and then we will be dark in Laughlin for 2025 and help Nellis AFB as much as they helped us,” Wallin said.