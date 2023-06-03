Boat launch sign

A sign by the Site 6 boat launch warns of a sudden drop at the end of the ramp at the 63-year-old facility on the Island. Lake Havasu City has been awarded an $800,000 State Lake Improvement Fund grant this year that is expected to cover about two thirds of the cost to replace the ramp and eliminate that drop off. 

 (Photo by Michael Zogg/For the Miner)

Arizona State Parks & Trails still have more than $1 million in grants available to waterfront communities and public safety agencies for marine focused projects and purchases this fiscal year.