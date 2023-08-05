Palo Christi Elementary School

Kingman Unified School District Governing Board directed staff to move forward with plans to find alternative afterschool care options for students. Palo Christi Elementary School is pictured.

 Photo by JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

KINGMAN — The Kingman Unified School District Governing Board directed staff to move forward on applying for daycare licenses and finding alternative afterschool care options for KUSD students.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner reminded the board and members of the public that the Club for YOUth in Kingman closed in April with a 24-hour notice, which prompted the district and community to find alternatives for after-school care. The district absorbed that program over the summer and utilized federal grant funding. They cared for around 200 kids during the summer.