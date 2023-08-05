KINGMAN — The Kingman Unified School District Governing Board directed staff to move forward on applying for daycare licenses and finding alternative afterschool care options for KUSD students.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner reminded the board and members of the public that the Club for YOUth in Kingman closed in April with a 24-hour notice, which prompted the district and community to find alternatives for after-school care. The district absorbed that program over the summer and utilized federal grant funding. They cared for around 200 kids during the summer.
“We were able to do that because we did not charge, it was free of charge,” Dorner said.
However, the board had to set a rate to keep operations going.
While a fee-based program similar to the Club for YOUth model was expected to be voted on at the meeting, Dorner said the district has faced a variety of barriers.
Depending on the location of an afterschool program, KUSD would have to apply with the Arizona Department of Healthcare to become a licensed daycare provider. Since the school is funded by taxpayer dollars, the proposed fee system for afterschool care gets complicated.
“We cannot use taxpayer dollars to offer free afterschool care now that the grant funding is gone, but we can have afterschool programs on the campuses that do comply,” Dorner said.
Staff is currently waiting for the daycare licensing to go through, but the process is time-consuming, and long wait times are expected. Without a license, a fee-based system or free care similar to the summer program are unattainable.
“The unfortunate news is we can’t turn around and open up and make a fee-based program in a timely manner,” Dorner said.
Dorner said district principals and current volunteers will get together next week to determine top priorities and make afterschool programs already in place an option for students to participate in afterschool. If the programs, such as reading programs, are on the campus the child attends and an extension of the school day, then parents don’t have to be charged.
“That doesn’t make it child care, but we still get the volunteers with the kids,” Dorner said, using a reading program as an example. “It would go from the school day into the volunteer reading piece.”
Another option includes members of the public opening up an afterschool program similar to the Club for YOUth. Dorner said a public information session will be held at a later date to share what the district and students need in terms of care. Dorner said individuals and entities such are the Boys and Girls Club of America have contacted the district about establishing child care.
School staff is suggesting a hybrid model, which would include growing afterschool programs within the school and working with an outside organization for daycare services.
Dorner said parents contact KUSD on a regular basis asking what the plans are for afterschool care. Dorner also said that the district has applied for other grants but has had no luck. “We’re doing everything we can,” Dorner said.
Possible locations for childcare
As for the building the Club for YOUth was located in, which is owned by KUSD, Dorner said that the facility is not expected to pass ADA compliance inspections.
“I don’t know how it ever did,” Dorner said.
She claimed there’s a chance the facility was never inspected.
The Palo Christi building is one possibility for afterschool care. The district still utilizes the gym for various events, but it is not a school that students attend. However, the district has been working towards renovating the historic building, which could conflict with afterschool care.
The La Senita School, a preschool, has a bit of extra space that could be used and is already a licensed daycare. Dorner said there’s a possibility that the age range for children could increase so the afterschool program could be held there.
For now, staff plans on working with each campus and program volunteers to extend the school day so kids can participate in tutoring, reading programs, etc. All campuses have some sort of afterschool activity, whether is arts, science or drama.
“Whatever the school has to offer, it’s offered to all kids,” Dorner said. “It’s a starting place.”