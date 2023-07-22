Another gateway to Bullhead City will be repaved through a contract award that was approved during the monthly Arizona State Transportation Board meeting conducted Friday in ShowLow. With State Route 95 being resurfaced through Bullhead City to the Laughlin Bridge, a 14.5-mile stretch of State Route 68 running east from the bridge through Union Pass toward Golden Valley will also enjoy new paving.
The state board awarded the $5.8-million construction contract to Paveco, Inc. of Sun City – about $390,000 higher than the staff estimate. The work consists of milling and replacing existing asphaltic concrete, asphaltic concrete friction course, pavement marking and other related activity, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Travis Pruitt, assistant to Bullhead City manager Toby Cotter, urged approval of the contract, telling board members that SR 68 provides access from Kingman and Golden Valley.
“Highway 68 brings millions of visitors to the Bullhead City/Laughlin areas,” Cotter said in an email. “This is another fantastic investment in the rapidly growing Bullhead City region.”
The contractor is required to complete the work within 110 working days. ADOT currently has no funding committed to repave the rest of SR 68 running east toward Kingman where it merges with US 93.
The work will end at milepost 14.67. That’s almost where Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop’s Dist. 4 boundary begins and she’d like to see the rest of the highway resurfaced across her district toward Kingman for uniformity.
“It makes sense to do the entirety of it,” said Bishop. “Why not do it all at once and have a real nice road for the people?”
ADOT noted that it is pouring millions of dollars into various projects and various highways in northwest Arizona and beyond, and that the remaining segment of SR 68 will likely gain consideration for upgrade in the future.
ADOT state engineer Greg Byres told the Board that improvement projects are underway all across Arizona.
“The 100 projects that we currently have out, worth $2.2-billion, is a substantial amount of work,” Byres said. “The construction industry within the State of Arizona right now is extremely busy. They are maxed out and they’re doing everything they can do to expedite work. But there’s a lot going on, so patience is paramount.”
Byres stressed the importance of motorists exercising proper care and caution through work zones on roadways.
“In those work zones there’s direction given for slower speeds, what to do if there’s detours, or if we have pilot lanes working,” he said. “It is paramount that everybody just slow down, pay attention and read the directions that are necessary on the signage that we put out for all our zones.”
ADOT has established an “SR 68 Pavement Preservation Project” website that will provide key information during the highway 68 upgrade. The site can be located at azdot.gov by clicking on “projects” in the menu, selecting “northwest district,” and scrolling down to the “SR 68 pavement preservation project.”
“Lane restrictions will be limited to overnight hours only and will not be in place during daytime hours or weekends,” according to the website. “Business access will be maintained at all times during construction.”