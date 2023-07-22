Repave State Route 68

ADOT’s plans to repave part of State Route 68 will begin just west of Golden Valley, stretching all the way to the Laughlin Bridge intersection in Bullhead City.

Another gateway to Bullhead City will be repaved through a contract award that was approved during the monthly Arizona State Transportation Board meeting conducted Friday in ShowLow. With State Route 95 being resurfaced through Bullhead City to the Laughlin Bridge, a 14.5-mile stretch of State Route 68 running east from the bridge through Union Pass toward Golden Valley will also enjoy new paving.

The state board awarded the $5.8-million construction contract to Paveco, Inc. of Sun City – about $390,000 higher than the staff estimate. The work consists of milling and replacing existing asphaltic concrete, asphaltic concrete friction course, pavement marking and other related activity, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.