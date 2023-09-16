KINGMAN – They took a leisurely walk with a powerful message.
Futures Without Fear Mohave County Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence Coalition organized the Stop the Traffick Walk to End Human Trafficking stroll through downtown and resource fair at Metcalfe Park Saturday, Sept. 9. That coalition is one of many legs of the Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP).
The goal was to raise awareness of human trafficking, an issue that has become more publicized and pertinent as the mass inflow of undocumented immigrants cross the U.S. border with Mexico and the influx of dangerous drugs such as fentanyl pour into the streets and homes of average Americans.
This was the second such walk in as many years.
About 140 people joined in the activities.
Corytha Gastineau, Program Educator for the Youth and Family Division at Arizona Youth Partnership, was leading the group that weekend. She was also present for the 2022 walk.
There was plenty of energy to go around.
“I think people were definitely into it,” Gastineau said. “We had games and prizes that kept people moving and talking. It was a busy morning.”
The actual walk started from Metcalfe Park, where most of the crowd made their way down Beale Street and back. Gastineau and company were able to gauge the reaction of the driving, dining and day drinking public.
“People were honking and coming out from the buildings clapping and cheering,” she said. “Some of the businesses even came out to give the walkers coupons for food and drinks after the walk.”
The mission and goals
Futures Without Fear is one of many legs that move the Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP) which was founded in 1990 as Pima YOUTH Partnership. They have a 33-year successful history of providing services to rural communities in Arizona. Their mission is to build solid foundation for youth and families by partnering with Arizona communities to provide youth services, prevention programs and health education related to substance abuse, teen pregnancy and challenging family dynamics.
AZYP currently reaches out to 23 rural communities across 11 counties. They envision a future of empowered youth, strong, stable families and thriving communities.
Futures Without Fear, is a multi-disciplinary coalition to build capacity, raise awareness and provide services to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.
In February 2020, a group of concerned citizens convened to discuss ways to bring awareness of human trafficking in Mohave County and to discuss what services are available or could be strengthened to serve victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.
Stakeholders in attendance were Arizona Youth Partnership (runaway and homeless youth services and other youth services), law enforcement, county government, Mohave County Health Department, behavioral health providers, domestic violence shelters, probation, faith based groups, youth serving agencies and other concerned citizens.
The group has grown exponentially since then and has been able to expand to all three major communities in Mohave County as well as the Hualapai Nation. The group has received trainings through TRUST AZ, the Office of Victims of Crime, The McCain Institute, Love 146, ASU STIR (Sex Trafficking Institute of Research) and Project Starfish.
To boost the capacity of the coalition and future services, Arizona Youth Partnership was awarded a three-year grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime (OVC). The funding goals and objectives are to provide training, awareness, determine existing resources, develop service plans including identification and assessment tools, provide service linkages, and ultimately provide services to minor victims of human trafficking.
The coalition’s vision is to engage, educate and empower communities to change social conditions that enable domestic violence, sexual violence and assault, and human trafficking by raising community awareness, educating citizens, coordinating comprehensive victim’s services and empowering survivors.
Trafficking Statistics and Demographics
Tanner had no definite statistics of human trafficking in Mohave County but said she sees numerous cases, and suspects there are even more that go unreported.
“In the work AZYP has done in our youth shelters, transitional living programs and outreach, we find many victims are living in fear of their trafficker, who is often a family member, a perceived boyfriend or a close acquaintance,” Tanner said. “Trafficking in small rural communities across America is not like it is in the movies.”
One of the more disturbing aspects of human trafficking involves what Tanner referred to as ‘familial sex trafficking’.
This occurs within families or among close acquaintances in both rural and urban communities.
“In rural areas, where social networks are often close-knit and resources may be limited, this type of trafficking is more prominent and poses unique challenges,” Tanner said.
Perpetrators of familial sex trafficking groom their victims from a young age, using manipulation, threats, and coercion to force them into commercial sex or other forms of sexual exploitation. This grooming process often begins within the family unit, a peer posing as their romantic interest or other familiar acquaintances, making it difficult for the victim to recognize or escape the situation.
In rural communities where social isolation is more common due to lack of age-appropriate activities, victims have limited access to external support systems.
Kids and teens are also accessible through social media apps. Perpetrators take advantage of this isolation to exert control over their victims.
“Additionally, rural communities like ours have fewer resources and support services available for trafficking victims, making it harder for them to access assistance when they are ready,” said Tanner.
Economic hardship in rural areas amplifies the vulnerability of victims. Traffickers exploit their financial or substance dependence, using the promise of money, drugs, basic needs or material goods to maintain control.
“Victims of familial sex trafficking experience extreme fear, shame, and stigma due to the relationship with their traffickers,” Tanner said. “This can prevent them from disclosing the abuse to authorities or seeking help from support organizations.”
In addition, victims of familial sex trafficking often suffer severe psychological and emotional trauma. The abuse can have long-lasting effects on their physical and mental health, making recovery difficult.
Spreading the Word
The Sept. 9 Stop the Traffick walk in Kingman was the only such event in Mohave County so far this year.
The goal is to do a walk at least once a year. Like any other outside event in Kingman, weather is a factor.
“Last year we did it in November and it was kind of chilly,” Gastineau said. “September isn’t too bad but can still get a little warm. The trick is finding a time for everybody to be able to participate.”
AZYP uses numerous methods to disseminate information about human trafficking.
They rely on social media and they also reach out to schools and instruct community members in the private and professional sectors about signs, identification and what to do if they encounter trafficking.
“We teach social media awareness to parents and caregivers to raise awareness about the dangers of access to many apps connected to predatory behavior and individuals seeking to exploit or traffic their youth,” Tanner said.
AZYP has no official website but they do share information on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/futureswithoutfear
Tanner stressed the bottom line when it comes to human trafficking: If you see something, say something. You can call your local law enforcement, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
If you’re interested in having AZYP present a Human Trafficking 101 to your group or business, or attending a Social Media Safety class, please contact Kelly Tanner at kelly@azyp.org.