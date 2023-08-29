Immersion VR & Arcade

Azrael Blount, 5, wanders over to the Marvel VS. Capcom arcade game  after trying out the VR.

 JC Amberlyn

Immersion VR & Arcade is a new business located at 307 E. Beale Street in downtown Kingman.

They offer a safe place for people of all ages to hang out and have a fun time. They have a nostalgic arcade gallery full of classic games, pool tables, gumball/candy machines, and a state of the art Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system.