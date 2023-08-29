Immersion VR & Arcade is a new business located at 307 E. Beale Street in downtown Kingman.
They offer a safe place for people of all ages to hang out and have a fun time. They have a nostalgic arcade gallery full of classic games, pool tables, gumball/candy machines, and a state of the art Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system.
They have 7 VR games that offer gameplay for solo players and up to ten people at a time, playing together. Some, like the alien and zombie shooters, are geared towards adults whereas the “Ghost Mansion” is a Luigi’s Mansion-like game geared more towards kids.
“I just love having a place for people to hang out,” said Davy Crockett Spurlock, co-owner along with 3 others. “We keep it friendly, keep it fun. I even have a group of kids who come here and do homework. They know they can come here and be safe. That’s everything to me.”
He is concerned about the recent closures downtown for the City of Kingman’s Downtown Streetscape Project. The closures are occurring as improvements are being made to the downtown area, but it means difficulties getting to businesses in the meantime as streets are closed off to traffic. Spurlock says he’s already seen impacts.
“It makes us nervous- we’re new enough that every penny makes a difference,” he said.
He wants the public to know that even if the street is closed, his business and many others will still be open. Immersion is open every day except Sunday. Their hours are from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Call 928-715-9688 or 928-303-9790 for more information.