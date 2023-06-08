Train derailment

This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows a vehicle damaged as a result of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 east of Williams, Ariz. 

 (Coconino County Emergency Management via AP)

WILLIAMS — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a freight train derailment in northern Arizona that heavily damaged 23 cars and a load of new vehicles.

Coconino County Emergency Management officials said the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles west of Flagstaff.