LWHS crash site

Brady Shuffler, 16, of Kingman is being charged as an adult for a fatal car crash involving five Kingman teenagers. Pictured is the site of the fatal car accident that occurred in April.

Brady Shuffler, 16, of Kingman is being prosecuted as an adult and faces extensive potential prison time for a deadly traffic accident. A Mohave County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging Shuffler with two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The charges follow investigation of a high-speed April 13 traffic accident that claimed the lives of Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene `Siri' Walema, 15. Shuffler sustained serious injuries as did Cannon Cobanovich and Reilly Feil, both 16.