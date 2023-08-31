Downwinders

Troops participate in exercise Desert Rock I at the Nevada Test Site on Nov. 1, 1951. It was the first U.S. nuclear field exercise conducted on land; troops shown are a mere 6 miles from the blast.

 Public domain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fourteen top prosecutors from around the U.S. are throwing their support behind efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.

The Democratic officials sent a letter Wednesday to congressional leaders, saying “it’s time for the federal government to give back to those who sacrificed so much.”