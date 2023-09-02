A Las Vegas businessman who has been purchasing property in Mohave County since 2005 is moving forward with proposed development of a master-planned community about 25 miles south of Hoover Dam and the southern Nevada border. County officials are processing requests for the Entrata project envisioned by Al Barbarich.

“`Entrata’ is the Italian word for entrance and we see this as an entrance into Arizona,” Barbarich said. “It’s the first private land that you come to entering Arizona from Nevada.”