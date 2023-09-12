KINGMAN – The World First Aid Day Health and Safety Fair hosted a variety of safety and social service providers at Locomotive Park Saturday.
The event was hosted by Kingman Cares, AmeriCorps Seniors and Northern Arizona University Center for Service and Volunteerism.
“This is all about first aid and family care,” said Marcia Joslin, President of Kingman Cares and commissioner for the Kingman Clean City Commission. “Our goal is to connect citizens with resources and provide support.”
The 35 vendors included Kingman Regional Medical Center, Kingman Fire Department, various mental health providers, behavioral health and substance abuse representatives, various hospices and nursing homes, children’s therapy, free notary services and one vendor (Sonoran Prevention Works) distributing Narcan kits, hygiene kits and hydration packs.
Those services cover Kingman as well as most of Mohave County (the Colorado Strip gets some, but not much from this area).
Dr. Josh Lopez, physical therapist and owner of Better Balance Physical Therapy and Wellness, was one of the many professionals providing information on their services.
“We help older adults replace fear with confidence so they can enjoy more of what they love and who they love,” he said.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crew was on ground to chat about their mission regarding public safety. The Bureau of Land Management brought a few critters (a Mohave Green rattlesnake, Gila Monster and Kingsnake) for people to look and learn about some of Arizona’s dangerous and non-dangerous desert creatures.
Kingman Firefighter Oscar Lopez was demonstrating chest compression-only CPR.
“You have two choices when it comes to providing CPR,” he said. “You can start doing it or not, but if you decide not to, at least call 911 and stay with the victim and comfort them until help arrives.”
World First Aid Day was preceded that day by the bi-annual Kingman Day of Caring city clean-up where numerous volunteers from throughout Kingman devoted their morning to picking up trash in designated areas around town.
First Aid Day activities cross-pollinated with those of the Stop the Traffick Walk to End Human Trafficking based at Metcalf Park. Both of the groups’ missions had similarities.
“They’re looking at safety and well-being,” said Joslin. “We’re providing services and contacts regarding safety, first aid and well-being.”
This was the inaugural First Aid Day event for Kingman. Joslin is planning for more in the future.
“We want to keep it going every year,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to connect people with resources. It’s also a way for resource providers to talk with each other and help them to know who’s doing what, especially when we get new providers.”
Joslin is aiming for another event in April (Along with Kingman Day Caring city clean-up) and September as well.
“This is a good way to get this set up and going,” she said.
For more information or to volunteer, check out www.kingmancares.store or the Kingman Cares Non-Profit Facebook page.