After 60 years operating along the Historic Route 66 in Kingman, the Route 66 Motel will be closed to travelers in a few months. By the spring of 2024, it will begin offering a different type of lodging.
The Route 66 Motel, located at 2939 E. Andy Devine Ave. at the intersection with Detroit Avenue, is in the process of being purchased by Housing for Hope. The Arizona-based non-profit operates as the housing arm of Catholic Charities, and has received a $4.5 million grant to convert the motel into low income housing from the Arizona Department of Housing from its American Rescue Plan Act money.
When it re-opens in 2024 it will be called the Joshua Tree Apartments.
“The State of Arizona put out a call to non-profit housing developers interested in converting hotels into housing,” said Steve Capobres, Executive Director of Housing for Hope. “So we applied and were successful in getting $4.5 million to do this project.”
The property’s target market is “extremely low income people,” – meaning they make less than 50% of the median income for the area. As a condition of the grant, the property will serve as transitional housing for the first five years.
Capobres said that means tenants will be able to stay in the facility for up to two years, and there are also some program requirements Housing for Hope will need to fulfill during that time.
“We need to check in with [the tenants] and make sure they are doing okay,” he said. “They are considered part of a program, versus when it is permanent housing you just have a lease. In the case of transitional housing you are there to get services and there to improve your situation. We are there to address any issues that they have and to help them stabilize to where they can eventually find permanent housing on their own.”
Services that will be available include food security, mental and medical health, recovery support, life skills training, and community building.
After five years, the plan is to transition the facility to permanent housing – but it will still be reserved or people making less than 50% of the median wage. According to a press release, residents will pay rent to live at Joshua Tree Apartments, at a rate of 30% of their income. Capobres said that works out to rent of about $500 to $600 per month.
Another condition of receiving the grant money stipulates that it will continue to operate as low-income housing for at least 40 years.
About the project
Capobres said his organization has agreed to purchase the motel for $1.5 million. The cost of renovating the facility is expected to be $2.5 million, with the remaining $500,000 from the grant used for soft costs such as architectural engineering, and roughly $400,000 to offer services to the residents for the first five years.
“We are essentially gutting the whole hotel and rebuilding it,” Capobres said. “It doesn’t have an official historic designation, but it could. So we had to work with the State Historic Preservation Office to get clearance, and they don’t want us to disrupt the external appearance of the hotel. So we will be keeping the sign and trying to make it look relatively the same. So we are just gutting the inside and converting everything into apartments.”
The motel currently has 25 rooms, but Capobres said after the remodel they expect to have a total of 20 apartments – including 11 studios and 9 one-bedroom apartments. Capobres said he would like to be able to offer some larger apartments, but they are constrained by the existing footprint of the building.
Joshua Tree Apartments will also keep the existing gift shop on the property, which will be converted into offices for Housing for Hope and Catholic Charities other services.
“We will have staff on site in that office that will be working with the residents,” he said. “We also have programs that we operate in out of Kingman, so some of our staff up there will be housed out of there as well. So we will have a physical presence on the property – not just as property management.”
Capobres said all of Housing for Hope’s properties are named after trees.
“It provides a picture of what we are trying to do for the residents that live there,” he said. “We are trying to help folks get roots in the community, grow big strong and healthy, and produce fruit. That is why we do what we do. We aren’t just a developer that comes in and builds apartments, makes a ton of money, and doesn’t care about the people in the community. Not all developers do that, but as a non-profit developer we care as much about what we are building for the people living there as much as we do about the building itself.”
Capobres said the renovation work is expected to begin sometime this fall, and the community should be operational by the spring of 2024.
Coming to Kingman
Catholic Charities operates a homeless shelter in Bullhead City, so Capobres said he originally started searching for a potential property for this project there. But there weren’t any properties within their budget.
He said the reason they were able to come to Kingman is largely thanks to the current owner of Route 66 Motel. Capobres said she liked Housing for Hope’s plans for the property so much that she has not only been willing to work with them through a 6 to 9 month process to close the sale, but has also agreed to throw in the one acre lot behind the motel for free.
“We only had enough to buy the hotel itself, just because of all the money we needed for the rehab,” Capobres said. “So she just decided to donate it to us, which is very generous.”
Capobres said he is currently going through design review with the City of Kingman in order to obtain the needed building permits to renovate the motel. At the same time, he said he is starting to have discussions with the city about the additional one acre lot. He said the plan is to build some additional apartments on the vacant property.