Route 66 Motel

The Route 66 Motel has stood alongside the Route 66 since 1963, but is currently in the process of being sold to Housing for Hope. The non-profit has received a grant to convert the property into transitional housing – and eventually standard low-income housing – that will be called Joshua Tree Apartments.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

After 60 years operating along the Historic Route 66 in Kingman, the Route 66 Motel will be closed to travelers in a few months. By the spring of 2024, it will begin offering a different type of lodging.

The Route 66 Motel, located at 2939 E. Andy Devine Ave. at the intersection with Detroit Avenue, is in the process of being purchased by Housing for Hope. The Arizona-based non-profit operates as the housing arm of Catholic Charities, and has received a $4.5 million grant to convert the motel into low income housing from the Arizona Department of Housing from its American Rescue Plan Act money.