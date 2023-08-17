Totally Tiki

The Pitchfork Market will have a variety of tropical and island themed arts, crafts, and items for sale on Sunday as it raises money benefiting the Hawaii Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Nature’s Fury” and the Maui Lahaina Fire Response Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service.

 Submitted photo

Pitchfork Market Events is holding a “Totally Tiki” fundraising event Sunday, August 20th to help raise relief funds for the recent Maui disaster.

Pitchfork Market will have 40+ indoor merchants with a variety of arts, crafts and produce. There will be an emphasis on tropical and island inspired items for sale, such as mango, papaya, coconut body and bath products, crocheted tiki dolls, tropical baked goods and more. A donation jar will also be raising money, with proceeds benefiting Hawaii Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Nature’s Fury.” There will also be a fundraiser for Maui Lahaina Fire Response Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service, a 50/50 raffle, and more.