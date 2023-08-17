The Pitchfork Market will have a variety of tropical and island themed arts, crafts, and items for sale on Sunday as it raises money benefiting the Hawaii Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Nature’s Fury” and the Maui Lahaina Fire Response Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service.
Pitchfork Market Events is holding a “Totally Tiki” fundraising event Sunday, August 20th to help raise relief funds for the recent Maui disaster.
Pitchfork Market will have 40+ indoor merchants with a variety of arts, crafts and produce. There will be an emphasis on tropical and island inspired items for sale, such as mango, papaya, coconut body and bath products, crocheted tiki dolls, tropical baked goods and more. A donation jar will also be raising money, with proceeds benefiting Hawaii Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Nature’s Fury.” There will also be a fundraiser for Maui Lahaina Fire Response Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service, a 50/50 raffle, and more.
Participating vendors will also be donating a percentage of their sales, JR Honey will donate 5% of its honey sales, and Hook’d on Poke food will be donating $1 for each poke bowl sold.
Food trucks will include Hook’d on Poke, Dawg Haven, El Chaparro and Mobile Muncheez. There will be Hawaiian music and the public is encouraged to dress “island style” for a chance to win something cool as the “Best Dressed.” Hawaiian leis will be given out at the event.
Totally Tiki will be held Sunday, August 20th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pitchfork Market on 201 N. 4th St. in downtown Kingman inside the Beale Celebrations building. It is free to the public. Visit pitchforkmarketevents.com online or call 623-249-1157 for more information. Visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org for more information on the work being done in Hawaii.