Mohave County has hired its newest administrative services director.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a recommendation by county staff to appoint White Hills resident Erin Shrecengost as the county’s newest administrative services director, with a $95,800 annual salary.
Shrecengost is a 2009 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Until now, she has worked as a senior project manager for Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder.
Her work history also includes employment as a quoting and estimating coordinator for Henderson-based Cashman Equipment from 2015 to 2018, and as a lead content coordinator for Las Vegas-based Zappos from 2010 to 2015. According to Shrecengost’s resume, her stated reason for leaving both of those prior positions was “looking for new opportunities.”
Shrecengost was chosen from a pool of 18 potential applicants this year by a panel of four county officials. That panel included Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Civil Deputy County Attorney Toni Flora, Public Works Director Steve Latoski and current Administrative Services Director Barbara Spoonhour.
According to county records, Shrecengost will become the county’s new administrative services director effective July 10.
“She is qualified,” said Mohave County Manager Sam Elters on Monday. “She will be a good fit, and she is a county resident already. She has the skill set to serve the county well in this position.”
Shrecengost addressed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
“I saw this posting online, and I was very happy to apply for it,” Shrecengost said. “It looks challenging and rewarding, and I’m happy to bring my pride and passion from Mohave County for doing what I love with project management and process improvement.”
Shrecengost will succeed Bullhead City resident Barbara Spoonhour, who was hired to the position in December 2021 following the death of former Administrative Services Director Yvonne Orr.
Spoonhour, who served as executive director of the Western Riverside Council of Governments for almost 20 years prior to her term as the county’s administrator, was hired to the position with an annual $102,564 salary.