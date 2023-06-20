The water level at Lake Mead is rising every day, and for some unknown reason, the fishing at this giant Colorado River reservoir continues to produce big stringers of some very healthy striped bass and channel catfish.
But where are the anglers?
Several weeks ago, I went to the lake with a family that I’ve known for several years. The Carpenter family had fished with me on several occasions back when I was doing commercial fishing operations on Lake Mead. That night, I would be fishing with Ryan, his sister Jaycie, and Jaycie’s twin brother Ben.
I‘ve decided that this year, I wasn’t going to do any commercial striper trips, due to the uncertainty of the water level of Lake Mead earlier this year. and not knowing if I would be able to launch my pontoon boat.
Instead of striper fishing, this spring and early summer, I concentrated on daytime bass fishing with friends and it sure didn’t disappoint. Not only did I catch a lot of largemouth and smallmouth bass, but my friends and I caught quite a few crappie AND channel cats! Plus, it gave me and my friends Page McDonald and Becky Foster the opportunity to clean up the debris that was accumulated at South Cove Point.
But as the daytime temperatures got warmer, and the water levels started to rise, I decided to try some fun nighttime fishing trips with friends.
And every time I’ve gone out, it seems the fishing has got better and better, culminating with the recent trip with the Carpenter family.
We launched on Friday night, just before sundown and headed to a place where in previous years, the striper and channel cat fishing had been awesome. That place is called Schleeter Rock and is a place in Virgin Canyon that Kingman resident and friend Bill Schleeter had found.
One thing I immediately noted as we were going out was that we did not see even one other boat on the lake, even though the weather was perfect; with light winds and warm temperatures.
We got to Schleeter Rock, were able to get set up, and got lines in the water.
It didn’t take long before the rods started bending for my friends. In the first 45 minutes, even before darkness came, they all had fish in the boat.
What was unusual was for almost the first hour we were there, and a lot of stripers and channel cats going on the ice, I hadn’t a single bite! This was even though I was using the same bait (cut up frozen anchovies) and fishing at the same depths (30 feet) and with my two poles just a few feet from Jaycie’s.
However, I finally started getting bites and fish were going into my cooler as well as the others.
Soon everyone in the boat was getting bites and a lot of really nice fish were being caught. And for the first time I can remember we actually were catching stripers that were on or over 20 inches long.
The significance of that is while there is no limit on stripers under 20 inches long in Lake Mead, there is a daily limit of 20 stripers per angler on stripers 20 inches or longer.
In the past 12 years of fishing in Lake Mead, I think I can only remember maybe a dozen stripers that have exceeded the 20-inch mark. I’ve done a lot of trips in the past where there wasn’t even one striper over 20 inches was caught even though catches from 100 to 250 fish were the norm.
One thing I do on trips where we are keeping fish is to put them immediately on ice. Each angler has a 45-quart ice chest with a layer of ice that they put their fish on. When an angler has a layer of fish, ice is put on top of them.
We always have extra ice on board to keep all the fish cold. Makes for a lot better eating of the fish we take in.
This night, the fishing was almost wide open. At any one time, someone in the boat was catching a fish!
We had to stop at 1:30 a.m., just six hours after we had started. All the ice chests were full and we had run out of ice to keep our catches covered.
We were back in Meadview and ready to go to sleep at 3:30 a.m.
The next morning, we did a count and found that we had caught 172 fish. 150 were stripers and 22 were channel cats. We kept all the stripers, but just 13 of the cats. It took over two hours to clean all of them.
If you like to fish and really catch fish, now is the time to go! If you want to catch a lot of channel catfish, go to the back of Hualapai Cove. If you want to catch a lot of stripers, just about any cove in Virgin Canyon will produce a cooler full.
A word of caution. The monsoon season is here and you really need to look at the weather both at Meadview and Temple Bar before you go out to Lake Mead at night. The lake can quickly turn into a small ocean, complete with large waves, in those storms. If you’re in a cove and out of the wind, stay there until it passes.