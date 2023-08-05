Three Triops or tadpole shrimp held in my hand for a photograph, then released back to the water in a desert pool just outside of Kingman. They look a bit like three-eyed horseshoe crabs, but much smaller. Taken with a macro lens.
Three Triops or tadpole shrimp held in my hand for a photograph, then released back to the water in a desert pool just outside of Kingman. They look a bit like three-eyed horseshoe crabs, but much smaller. Taken with a macro lens.
Photo by JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner
A tadpole, most likely of a New Mexico spadefoot toad, swims in the shallow, warm water of a temporary pool in the desert just outside of Kingman Friday.
Welcome to JC’s Nature Notes, a weekly photographic exploration of the natural beauty of the Kingman area. I plan to showcase some of the diversity of wild plants and animals that call this area their home. Kingman is home to a plethora of high desert wildlife and the nearby rivers and mountains add a variety of other habitats, increasing the types of wildlife a person might encounter while exploring the outdoors.
In this first Nature Notes, timed with the recent monsoon rains, we’ll take a look at the fascinating life cycle of desert toads and shrimp. Yes, shrimp.
These freshwater crustaceans are known as tadpole shrimp (Triops longicaudatus). When summer rains occur in the desert, temporary or vernal pools form and several creatures emerge to take advantage of the water source to feed and reproduce. Tadpole shrimp eggs, left in the dried mud from the last successful batch of shrimp, hatch underwater and begin to grow, feed and breed.
Toads are another animal that use these pools, laying eggs that hatch into tadpoles. A common example of this in the Kingman area is the New Mexico spadefoot toad (Spea multiplicata). Spadefoots emerge from deep underground after a rainfall to find a mate and lay eggs. Their tadpoles live in pools of water until they develop into small toads with legs sometimes as soon as 14 days, making it one of the fastest metamorphosis of any amphibian.
However, sometimes it still isn’t fast enough. If the water dries out before the tadpoles can survive on land, they die.
Enough survive this process that both toads and tadpole shrimp continue to intrigue those of us who happen across them in one of these temporary pools. The desert is harsh but can be full of surprises. The way these small creatures emerge once again after months or even years of waiting for a good rain shows their tenacity.