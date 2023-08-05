Welcome to JC’s Nature Notes, a weekly photographic exploration of the natural beauty of the Kingman area. I plan to showcase some of the diversity of wild plants and animals that call this area their home. Kingman is home to a plethora of high desert wildlife and the nearby rivers and mountains add a variety of other habitats, increasing the types of wildlife a person might encounter while exploring the outdoors.

Look for Nature Notes every Sunday, on the back page of the Kingman Miner.