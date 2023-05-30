Horoscopes | May 13, 2023

Birthdays: Colin Farrell, 47; Brooke Shields, 58; Tom Berenger, 74; Clint Eastwood, 93.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position that causes problems for you professionally and personally. Look at every angle before making a move that will affect how or where you live.