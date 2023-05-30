Birthdays: Colin Farrell, 47; Brooke Shields, 58; Tom Berenger, 74; Clint Eastwood, 93.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position that causes problems for you professionally and personally. Look at every angle before making a move that will affect how or where you live.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let anger take over when action is how to get what you want. Use your connections to ensure you have a backup plan to reach your target.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Protect your reputation, position and relationships with key people in your life. Refuse to let emotions interfere with your plans and decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Establish what you want to do before you start. Map out your plan from beginning to end and approach the people you need on your team to be successful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change someone makes will offer insight into how to proceed. Move forward alone instead of working with someone who lacks interest in your plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of your responsibilities before moving on to pleasurable pastimes. You’ll enjoy yourself more if you don’t have to worry about what you left unfinished.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The better equipped you are, the more success you’ll achieve. Take better care of your health and emotional well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose to take a positive attitude, regardless of how others respond. Focus on self-improvement, educational pursuits and getting along with those with something to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick up the pace, designate funds to cover your expenses and choose to take a minimalist approach to whatever you do, regardless of comments. It’s time to please yourself and do what comes naturally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time improving your living arrangements. The changes you undertake will ease stress and give you hope for a brighter future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give away your secrets or let someone stifle your dreams. Act on your own behalf and leave nothing to chance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A positive attitude will invite new opportunities and input from people who can envision what you are trying to achieve. Choose quality over quantity, and you’ll be heading down a lucrative path.