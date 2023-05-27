ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pumping yourself up to meet demands will make you feel alive. Pay attention, and don’t underestimate someone who asks too many questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider making a positive lifestyle change. Go your own way and put your energy into getting positive results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t reveal secrets or share your concerns or intentions. Be a good listener and take care of unfinished business before you move on to something new.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will lift your spirits, and volunteering will bring you joy and exciting connections. By looking at the big picture, you’ll get a clear idea on how to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mull over details and financial concerns regarding a joint venture or cause. Choose a path that doesn’t deter others from pitching in and donating what they can.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Start conversations, and you’ll discover who agrees with your ideas. Dazzle everyone with your detailed plans; you’ll get the backing you require to expand your interests.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Check out a place that makes you feel at home. Schedule meetings with someone who can offer the lowdown on a project you wish to pursue.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss what you want to do with someone easy to work with and supportive. Use your imagination and surprise someone you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Either tell the truth or don’t say anything. A financial challenge will surface if you let temptation set in and dollars escape from your wallet.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Start a home improvement project, move or change your living arrangements. Be open about how you feel and the plans you want to put into play.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts to yourself and make observations. Do what feels right for you, not what someone else wants.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A realistic approach to life, love and relationships with friends, relatives and colleagues is to your benefit. Consider what you can and want to do, and sign up for what you can afford to take on mentally, emotionally and financially.