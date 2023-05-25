ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved in something that moves you. Volunteer your skills or time; you’ll make a difference and meet people who inspire you to make budget-friendly lifestyle changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t do anything to jeopardize your position, health or financial well-being. Make sure your motives are valid before you start something new.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose a path that offers something that motivates you. Weigh the pros and cons, stick to a budget you can afford and push your way forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Thinking ahead and taking extraordinary measures to how you use your skills, knowledge and experience will help drum up interest. A change of heart will give you space to find happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Work alone, and you’ll get things done correctly. Keep a low profile where you will be left to your own devices and able to reach your expectations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The detail you add will put you in a good position. You’ll receive information that can change your life and how you help others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your time is valuable and is best spent on something that will benefit you. Make domestic changes conducive to expanding your interests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A professional change will take you in a different direction. Press forward alone. Surround yourself with people who complement your plans, want to help you succeed and have something to contribute.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on what you can do at a price you can afford. Weigh the pros and cons, then contact people who can verify the information and let you know what’s possible before you begin.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Alter your surroundings to meet your demands. How you deal with others will make them realize how you want them to treat you in return.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Forge ahead until you are happy with the results. Challenge yourself to get fit and live a healthier lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how to upgrade and use your skills to bring in more money. A trendy look will grab attention and make you feel more like socializing.