Birthdays: Natalie Portman, 42; Johnny Depp, 60; Aaron Sorkin, 62; Michael J. Fox, 62.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Give others the reinforcement they need to do and be their best. Choose entertainment that is exhilarating and that you can share with someone you love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Have a budget and plan in place before you begin your journey. Get to know your opponents before you enter a competition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the high road, regardless of the path others choose. Embrace self-improvement and increase your knowledge and qualifications to meet personal or professional demands.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a novel approach to work and money. Get in touch with people who can offer insight into a field that interests you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Give yourself a chance to rethink your next move, and try to keep the peace, regardless of what others do or say. Overindulgence will leave you at a loss and in trouble with someone you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An open discussion with someone doing something you want to pursue will give you the information you require to make your dream come true. A commitment will lead to new beginnings and friendships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Staying informed will keep you current and enable you to move up the ladder quickly. Invest more time and money in yourself, and something good will transpire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time at home. Get involved in something you find stimulating and innovative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid a run-in with someone you need and want in your corner. Working alongside others will be better than fighting your way up the ladder.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop dreaming and start doing. You have more going for you than you realize, and with a bit of ingenuity, you can grow your money and home more to your needs and liking.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set boundaries and bypass conversations that can easily lead to an argument. Focus more on personal improvements, health and fitness, and you’ll feel good about your accomplishments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Manage your money sensibly. Changing how you handle your cash will lead to peace of mind and opportunities to pursue your goals.