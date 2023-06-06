Birthdays: Aaron Pierre, 29; Iggy Azalea, 33; Michael Cera, 35; Bill Hader, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t take on so much that you can’t focus on what’s meaningful. Call on those with a good track record, and you’ll feel assured they will pitch in and help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be passionate, say what’s on your mind and finish things on time. Change whatever you aren’t satisfied with, and you’ll eliminate frustration and feel good about yourself and your accomplishments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An energetic approach will bring attention and valuable input from experts. Speak from the heart, and follow through with actions confirming your position and reaction.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your consistency will make a difference today. Get your facts straight before you pass along information, and find out what things cost before you commit to purchasing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen to reason when dealing with health or personal issues. Make partnerships priorities, and nurture and protect what you care about most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Determine what you must do to reach your goal. Refuse to allow anyone to interfere with your plans or burden you with emotional trauma.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on situations that require your attention. The more familiar you are with what it will cost to reach your goal, the easier it will be to negotiate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A reflective approach to what you are up against will help you masterfully conduct business with others. A simple solution is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your finances in order before you take on additional expenses. Don’t be fooled by someone who tends to embellish situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Entertain the possibilities, and connect with people who can offer expert advice to eliminate any uncertainty you have regarding your next move. A subtle change will be better than no change at all.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let what others do or say stand between you and your happiness. Fight for what you want, and be the master of your domain.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trust and believe in yourself and manage your time and money to fit your long-term plans. Altering how you earn or manage your money will make your life easier and your goals attainable.