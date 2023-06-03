Birthdays: Bar Refaeli, 38; Russell Brand, 48; Angelina Jolie, 48; Noah Wyle, 52.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take nothing for granted. Consider what you have to offer and what your time is worth, and forge ahead with fresh ideas and confidence that you can pitch what you have to offer and get what you deserve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reduce clutter, manage your time and share with the people you care about most. A positive change at home will bring you closer to someone you love to be around.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t make promises you can’t keep or get involved in someone else’s gig. Protect your plans, do the work yourself and enjoy the rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak your mind and move forward. Avoid negativity or anyone trying to push you in a direction you don’t want to go.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in something that sparks your imagination and helps you rise to the occasion. A high-energy approach to whatever you pursue will help you fulfill your dreams and encourage you to strive for goals you thought to be out of reach.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help bring about positive change. An opportunity is apparent but will require high energy, plenty of input and attending an event that will help you connect with experts or someone who shares your concerns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Venture out into your neighborhood and you’ll discover something or someone new and exciting. Choose to be unique and efficient.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Question everything, and you’ll understand what’s possible. An affectionate signal will lead to an entertaining evening and encourage personal improvements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be resourceful, and you’ll devise a plan to save you money. Do something you find entertaining, even if you must do it yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional issue will surface if you share expenses or a joint venture with someone stingy. Stick close to home and alter your surroundings to suit your needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you must work in unison with others when you can do a better job yourself. Verify facts before sharing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can to make your money grow. A unique proposal will come as a surprise, and checking the possibilities is worthwhile.