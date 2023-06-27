Birthdays: Kellie Pickler, 37; John Cusack, 57; Kathy Bates, 75; Mel Brooks, 97.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Follow through with research, verify facts and protect against illness or injury. Stick to your game plan, and take care of yourself first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Review your routine and schedule and adjust what isn’t running satisfactorily. By eliminating what isn’t necessary in your life, you’ll be able to pay more attention to what’s important to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A minimalist attitude will help you get your finances in order. Declutter your space and sell off what you don’t need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you or sabotage your effort. Dedication and loyalty will help alleviate falling behind or letting someone outmaneuver you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Taking care of yourself and striving to live a healthy, stress-free lifestyle are in your best interest. Listen to your heart and follow your instincts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go after what you want, make necessary changes and make your dreams come true. Dedication and hard work will help you gain respect and reach your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be a good Samaritan. Recognize and distance yourself from people who would let you do all the work, and reach out to help those who appreciate your kindness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your ingenuity, and you’ll find new ways to lower your overhead and bring in more cash. Protect your reputation and stabilize your emotional and financial situation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look closely at your associates before you share information. Once you determine the intentions behind the gestures, you’ll know what to do and who to trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your input will make a difference and encourage you to adjust to accommodate what you are trying to achieve. Embrace change and as things unfold, you’ll discover something or someone who fits into your long-term plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make a change because someone else does. Honesty is the best policy if you want to keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Financial assistance will get you on the right track and help you lower your overhead. Stability will lead to peace of mind and the opportunity to do the things that make you feel good about yourself.
