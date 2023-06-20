Birthdays: Lana Del Rey, 38; Jussie Smollett, 41; Prince William, 41; Chris Pratt, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Kick back with friends, have fun and try something new and exciting. Good communication will lead to new beginnings and better relationships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid situations that can turn ugly quickly should you disagree with someone. Don’t mix business with pleasure or share your concerns with someone who doesn’t have your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t limit what you can achieve because someone makes a last-minute change or demand that doesn’t fit your budget. Put yourself and your loved ones first.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your uniqueness, coupled with discipline, will attract people who can get things done without your supervision. Set yourself up for success, and refuse to let anyone talk you into anything you don’t want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Size down, cut back or remove yourself from any situation that makes you feel uncomfortable. Trust and have faith in yourself, not someone trying to exploit you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A new location or activity will lead to possibilities. Get involved in something that offers stability; the rewards will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Balance, equality and integrity will outshine anyone or anything that gets in your way. Don’t let emotional situations or relationships stop you from moving forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on what matters, and don’t let anyone sidetrack you. Discipline and tenacity will ensure that you come out on top.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share only with trusted allies. Don’t be shy; say what’s on your mind and avoid joint ventures and shared expenses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what isn’t working for you anymore and implement what’s necessary to get back on track. A shift in your living arrangements will help you rethink what’s important to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When your head is clear, the answers you seek will take you where you want to go. Pursue a path that makes you feel happy and at home.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t take on more than you can handle, or your reputation will be at stake along with your income. Stay on top of personal matters that can disrupt your domestic scene.