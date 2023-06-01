Birthdays: Justin Long, 45; Zachary Quinto, 46; Dana Carvey, 68; Dennis Haysbert, 69.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention, follow the money and budget for something that will make a difference in how you live. Listen to your inner voice regarding love, health and personal growth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can resolve issues and take care of unfinished business if you use your smarts and pay attention to what’s going on around you. The sky’s the limit; apply your skills and knowledge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): How you approach projects and handle people will determine how much you accomplish. Believe in yourself, carry on and see who joins you in your pursuits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out to people who lift you. Implement activities and events that offer knowledge and experiences and enrich your life and attitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A steady pace will help you avoid interference. A lifestyle change will warm your heart and encourage you to consider how you can use your skills to further your position and long-term goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen, observe and be resourceful. Take a different approach to helping others, and make a point to show someone you enjoy spending time with how much you care.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit friends or relatives, and you’ll gather ideas that will encourage you to turn your surroundings into a space that inspires you to utilize your strengths while improving your weaknesses. Don’t tolerate anyone who uses emotional manipulation to control you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Limit your spending; generosity will leave you in debt and feeling lost. Use your ingenuity to develop cost-effective ways to improve yourself and gain respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t share personal information or give anyone the OK to speak on your behalf. Monitor situations that can interfere with your happiness or cash flow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of a domestic problem before it has a chance to spin out of control. Too much of anything will leave you at a loss.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Protect your reputation and keep your thoughts to yourself. A change someone makes will turn out to be in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend on quality, not quantity or bargains you don’t need. Set a new budget, make conservative investments and watch your money grow.