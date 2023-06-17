Birthdays: Blake Shelton, 47; Carol Kane, 71; Isabella Rossellini, 71; Paul McCartney, 81.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your objective clear to those who challenge or try to redirect you. Follow the road that leads to your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your needs first, and avoid letting someone take you for granted. Redirect your energy into research that will help you make a professional or investment decision that can improve your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Love is in the stars, and focusing on quality time will improve meaningful relationships. A home improvement project will turn out better than anticipated if you manage your money and don’t let anyone talk you into something you don’t need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind and work with what you have to make your world a better place. Put your time and effort into reinventing how you utilize your skills to remain marketable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in whatever you do. Pay attention to what others say and offer before you respond.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go about your business, and you’ll be able to bring about changes that will give you hope for the future. Expand your mind, interests and friendships with like-minded people, and an opportunity will transcend into something that makes you proud.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Try something new and exciting, and it will motivate you to explore the possibility of changing your direction. Do something you enjoy, and it will ease stress and encourage you to trust and believe in yourself and what you can offer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t want to pursue. Focus on what makes you happy, and everything else will fall into place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sign up for something you enjoy, and have some fun. A relationship will experience a touching moment if you share your dreams, hopes and wishes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will make headway. Create a space that encourages you to pursue something that makes you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep life simple and your plans feasible. A change offers a healthier lifestyle and more time pursuing the things that put a smile on your face.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t take on unreasonable requests. Dissect what others expect of you and consider what’s worthwhile before you say yes.
