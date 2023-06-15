Birthdays: Abby Elliott, 36; Eddie Cibrian, 50; Phil Mickelson, 53; Laurie Metcalf, 68.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to looking and feeling your best without breaking the bank. Truth matters; don’t say anything if you can’t be honest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be blunt; it will make convincing others to follow your lead easier. Don’t take a risk that might slow you down physically.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Adjust whatever isn’t working at home. A move, home improvement or a change to your living arrangements will help you organize your life and allow you to incorporate the people and things that make you happy into your everyday routine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pay attention to what the experts say, and you’ll discover how to make the most of what you’ve got. Don’t limit the possibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Call on someone you trust to help you excel. Handle situations in a professional fashion, and you’ll look like a pro.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from experience, and you’ll keep anyone who tries to interfere with your life at a safe distance. A day trip, educational pursuit and open talks will help you make better decisions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share information and form close bonds with people heading in a similar direction. There is safety in numbers, and the input you offer and receive will contribute to your success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to pleasurable pastimes. How you deal with situations will determine how others respond to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll gravitate toward people who are vibrant, willing to take a risk and looking out for their best interests. To stay afloat, you’ll have to micromanage your ideas, time and actions to ensure you reach your goal without letting others sidetrack you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for an opening and voice your opinion. Make changes at home that add to your comfort and make you feel like entertaining friends and family.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Simplify your life, and incorporate a minimalist attitude into your everyday routine. Use your intelligence and insight to grow and prosper.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your money and intentions tucked away someplace safe. Don’t be hesitant to do things your way.
