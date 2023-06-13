Birthdays: Lucy Hale, 34; Kevin McHale, 35; Diablo Cody, 45; Boy George, 62.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Challenging yourself physically will ease stress and help you sidestep an argument with someone who doesn’t see things your way. Concentrate on improving what you can contribute and adding features that attract exciting people and offers.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discipline will help you reach your goal in a timely fashion. Your success depends on your ability to ask for help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your happiness is dependent on choosing what’s right and best for you. Love is heading your way, and acting on how you feel will lead to progress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): When asked for help, offer suggestions. Look for alternative ways to use your skills, and you’ll discover a unique offer that helps lower debt.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Redirect your energy to avoid a falling out with someone of consequence. Take a closer look at yourself and concentrate on being your best rather than trying to change others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get into a standoff with someone who challenges you. Consider what makes you happy, and strive to reach the goals you set for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Handling important matters with finesse will positively impact your lifestyle. Make changes at home that lower your overhead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination and discipline to bring about opportunity and the ability to adjust to the demands you encounter. Embrace challenges with optimism and use your skills to uncover what makes you feel passionate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go the distance and see what you discover. Pay attention to physical fitness, eating habits, and overall health and well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invest more in your future, residence and qualifications. A positive adjustment to your living arrangements will encourage better profits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Communication will be the key to getting along and coming to terms with what’s possible. Love is in the stars, but demands are likely to unfold.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Invest in your skills, experience and ideas. Don’t let anyone stifle your dreams; trust and believe in what you want out of life.