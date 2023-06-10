Birthdays: Claire Holt, 35; Shia LaBeouf, 37; Peter Dinklage, 54; Hugh Laurie, 64.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in activities that motivate you to expand your circle of friends. Your confidence and maturity will pay off.
Birthdays: Claire Holt, 35; Shia LaBeouf, 37; Peter Dinklage, 54; Hugh Laurie, 64.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in activities that motivate you to expand your circle of friends. Your confidence and maturity will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Align yourself with like-minded people, and you will accomplish your goals, make new friends and have fun. Check your finances before you sign up for something involving recurring costs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t hide from controversy when you are better off taking care of discrepancies and disagreements to ensure damage control is put into play swiftly. For best results, calm situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination and apply your skills, knowledge and insight to build a life rich in happiness, love and money. Trust in yourself and your ability to bring others together and live the life you deserve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Kick back and rediscover your dreams, hopes and wishes. Use your charisma to help others see things your way and pitch in and help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose the high road and say no to anyone pressuring you into doing something that you find questionable or too costly. Open conversations with someone as intent as you are when it comes to living within your means.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reframe how you care for yourself and your meaningful relationships. Looking for pastimes you can share with someone you love will bring you closer together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a moment to rethink the past, evaluate your relationships and establish how you want to move forward. Adjustments that encourage security and a stable environment will help you eliminate what and who you no longer want in your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Aim for efficiency and sharing expenses or an endeavor with someone you care about working alongside. Implement a fitness routine in order to feel rejuvenated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your emotions aside before dealing with friends and relatives. Don’t expect others to relate to your problems or your initiatives.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll gravitate toward energetic people. To keep up, channel your vitality into what makes the most sense or brings the highest return.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep an open mind. Maintain balance and engage in what brings you joy and helps you further your interests.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.