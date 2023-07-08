BIRTHDAYS: Fred Savage, 47; Jack White, 48; Tom Hanks, 67; Jimmy Smits, 68.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what you can independently and call in an expert when necessary. It’s better to be safe than sorry when dealing with domestic matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Excess is the enemy today, so approach everything with a minimalist attitude. Channel your energy into honing skills, distancing yourself from toxic people and taking better care of your finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): By questioning anything that sounds suspicious, you’ll avoid getting entangled in someone else’s mess. Stick close to home and the projects that benefit you and your emotional well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace the positive and walk away from those who are hostile and unappreciative of what they have. Spending time helping to make the world a better place will inspire you to do what brings you joy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Live up to your word; if you keep changing your mind or direction, you’ll jeopardize your reputation. Accurate information is the best way to get others to respond and participate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss topics of interest with knowledgeable people, and search for ways to make a difference in your community. Don’t take a risk or make a snap decision without good cause.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up situations, discuss your options with people you trust to tell you the truth and stay on the path that leads to better health and happier times. Walk away from toxic situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Monitor situations closely and look at your options. Don’t let anyone hold you hostage or tempt you with false information or emotional manipulation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll drum up interest in something you enjoy doing if you make your pitch entertaining. A chance to learn something new will boost your confidence and bring you in contact with someone you enjoy being around.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Adapt your surroundings to make room for a new endeavor, but don’t put money into something that isn’t a sure thing. How you manage your cash and deal with people you are attached to emotionally and financially will determine how your plans unfold.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a breather, and give yourself a chance to digest all that’s happening around you. Make personal growth and your well-being priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get out with friends, and engage in something that stimulates your mind and encourages you to try new things. Think outside the box.
