ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something physical that will ease stress, keep you from saying something you shouldn’t and encourage you to do your own thing. Personal improvements will lift you and motivate you to do something you enjoy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll gain ground if you are persistent and willing to do the work yourself. Don’t put things off due to temptation or interference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spontaneity and haste will take you in the wrong direction. Ask experts questions, but trust in yourself to make decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak on your behalf to ensure you get both your point across and recognition for your thoughts and solutions. Put faith in yourself, not others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll learn something that helps you cut corners and save time and money. Carry on by yourself or with someone like-minded.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your knowledge, skills and experience in unique ways to get ahead or to help others. Turn a joint venture into a social event.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Making a good impression is crucial if you want to get ahead. Communication and compromise will help alleviate a problem.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your thoughts and desires with compassion and empathy for others. Address issues that can cause problems before they become overwhelming.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Step back and rethink what’s best for you before you commit to something debatable. Pay attention, and you’ll avoid getting trapped or paying for someone else’s mistake.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your thing and pay your way. Set high standards and take the initiative to add unique touches that will be noticed and admired.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Designate how much you want to spend and on what before signing an agreement. A kind gesture will leave you in a vulnerable position.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your ideas shine through, and you’ll gain approval from someone you love and respect. Don’t be too quick to give someone access to your financial picture.