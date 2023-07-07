Horoscopes signs

Birthdays: Michelle Kwan, 43; Berenice Bejo, 47; Shelley Duvall, 74; Ringo Starr, 83.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something physical that will ease stress, keep you from saying something you shouldn’t and encourage you to do your own thing. Personal improvements will lift you and motivate you to do something you enjoy.