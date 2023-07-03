Birthdays: Megan Rapinoe, 38; Dave Haywood, 41; Edie Falco, 60; Huey Lewis, 73.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of your health or physical needs. Refuse to let anyone play games with you or challenge you to a debate or no-win situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What others do will be a telltale sign of who they are and what they want. Don’t get involved in events or activities you can’t afford.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Show some discipline; it will help you avoid ending up in a vulnerable position. Trust your gut and focus on being your best.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your best to simplify your life and stick to people who offer encouragement and common sense. Learn your lessons and avoid making the same mistake twice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Channel your energy into personal growth, growing your savings and maximizing how you can use your skills to reflect trends. It’s up to you to build a strong presence among your peers and to exude confidence and leadership.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Communication, education and surrounding yourself with unique people will help you advance. Don’t shy away from someone different than you; together, you can contribute to one another’s success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer a helping hand rather than a cash donation to a cause. Take a unique approach to work and money and how you invest your time, and you’ll discover you can do and get a lot if you work hard.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen, communicate and sort through any differences you have with a friend, relative or colleague. Shift your mindset to minimalism and a healthy lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Peace of mind will impact your health and reputation. Be good to yourself and channel your energy into personal gain.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your thoughts and intentions before pulling out your credit card. Get input from loved ones before taking a potential risk with your cash or appearance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant and outsmart whoever tries to exploit you. Nurture meaningful relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your money and possessions someplace safe. Investigate something interesting, and you’ll discover how to use your attributes to gain ground personally.
