BIRTHDAYS: Simon Baker, 54; Terry Crews, 55; Lisa Kudrow, 60; Laurence Fishburne, 62.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change or offer won’t be as good as anticipated and may bring about unexpected costs. Stick to self-improvements that fit your budget and offer peace of mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to detail and offer insight and help to those in need. A day trip, reunion or self-improvement project will give you the boost you need to strive to reach your next goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let others limit or goad you into something that will compromise your reputation or position. Be blatant about what you have to offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s time to accommodate your needs and to make it clear to others regarding your needs. Stand up for yourself, and you’ll alleviate stress and stop anyone trying to take advantage of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A steady pace will help you reach your destination. Keep your mind on your goal, and refuse to let anyone lead you astray.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings, discuss your intentions and proceed with your plans. Domestic improvements will encourage you to build a strong foundation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Step back, be observant and discuss your thoughts with someone you trust. When doubt surfaces, take a pass; overspending on unnecessary items won’t help you fix a sensitive situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discipline, insight and the will to turn your dream into a reality will lead to the changes and opportunities you desire. Don’t hold back; offer your input and you’ll stand out and gain respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t let someone sway you down a path that isn’t right for you. Self-reliance, motivation and having control will ensure that you aren’t taken advantage of or subject to losing financially.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Channel your efforts into personal matters that can make or break your financial, emotional or physical dreams. Recognize what’s important to you and concentrate on what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time, rule out what doesn’t appeal to you and distance yourself from anyone trying to pressure you. Self-improvement and reassessing your relationships with others will give you clarity that encourages you to make better decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make a move. Don’t hesitate when the path is clear and the opportunities are abundant.