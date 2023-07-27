Birthdays: Dustin Milligan, 38; Sally Struthers, 76; Jim Davis, 78; Peter Cullen, 82.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get in the groove and mastermind what brings you closer to your happy place. Make decisions based on your needs, not what someone pressures you to pursue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose personal growth over changing others. Let your actions speak for you; the results will be your calling card.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will try to supersede you, but staying composed and using intelligent tactics will be the best way to ensure you maintain your integrity and position. Be the calm in the storm.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Preparation will put your mind at ease and make whatever you do more enjoyable. Surround yourself with responsible and resourceful people, and enjoy what life offers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be free-spirited on a budget. Use your imagination to devise a plan to give you the boost you need and the ingenuity to follow through with your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Time is on your side, and opportunity is heading your way. Embrace changes that make you feel secure and confident that you can take care of your responsibilities and do what makes you happy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Monitor spending and scour over every detail before you agree to make a move. Stay on top of medical issues that can affect your productivity or performance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observe what others do and say, and raise issues that can give you the edge when trying to get your way. Don’t fear doing things differently or being controversial when dealing with joint endeavors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A demonstrative approach to life will draw positive attention and offer you the platform you require to present your plans. The input you receive will help you decide what’s feasible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tidy up loose ends and prepare to make your life easier. Align yourself with unique individuals with insight into future trends and long-term investments.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set high standards and bypass anyone who isn’t on board; if you snooze, you lose. Make your mark, and don’t look back.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your eye on the ball and your feet on the ground; the result will be where you want to hang your hat. Focus on what you want, and seize the moment.