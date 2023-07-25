BIRTHDAYS: Bianca Santos, 33; Kate Beckinsale, 50; Sandra Bullock, 59; Helen Mirren, 78.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stand up for your beliefs and adjust your life and how you live it to benefit you. Happiness is a choice, and it begins with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Declutter your life, and you’ll eliminate tension, stress and complaints. Restructure how you spend your time to ensure you take a path that leads to better health, financial stability and a happy outlook.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your intelligence, physical attributes and courage to sidestep your way to the top. Counter anyone who tries to rewrite history or make you look bad.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your best foot forward and you’ll gain ground. Be persistent when faced with doubt or necessary change if you want to improve your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Forge ahead alone and you’ll accomplish what you set out to do. Distance yourself from drama and people who like to blame others for their mistakes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust your instincts regarding travel, residential moves and educational pursuits. Be ready to act fast once you decide what’s best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the most opportunity-filled path, and secure your position to validate your authenticity. Clear your head and share your intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of your responsibilities to avoid criticism and being forced into something you don’t want. Control the situation instead of letting others dictate your next move.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think and do what’s best for you and protect your money, possessions and reputation from anyone who tries to take advantage of you. Be resourceful, get your facts straight and create opportunities tailored to your needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach when faced with opposition or setbacks, and you’ll find a way to zigzag your way to higher ground. Focus on what you can do and not what’s holding you back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Outsmart your way forward using charm, facts and empathy; you will come out on top. Keep life simple and affordable, regardless of what others choose to do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a unique approach to investments and how you use your skills to earn a living. Look at partnerships that will help you get to where you want to go, and don’t hesitate to change what isn’t working for you anymore.
