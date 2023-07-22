Horoscopes circle

BIRTHDAYS: Daniel Radcliffe, 34; Krysta Rodriguez, 39; Alison Krauss, 52; Woody Harrelson, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan to have fun, but don’t let temptation and poor behavior take over. Offer intelligent conversation, and do your best to look the part of someone who’s successful and knows how to take control.