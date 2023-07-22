ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan to have fun, but don’t let temptation and poor behavior take over. Offer intelligent conversation, and do your best to look the part of someone who’s successful and knows how to take control.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Let your achievements, not your opinion or criticism, be your calling card. A challenge or competition will require discipline and a display of values, integrity and skill, not lies or forced play.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose your words wisely and avoid controversy. Someone will be looking for a fight or to beat you at your own game. Rise above whatever situation you face by being thoughtful and kind, regardless of what others do or say.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Seek unique ways to use your skills and talents to get ahead. Surround yourself with interesting people who make you think and encourage you to do your own thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anything or anyone stand in your way. Settle for nothing less than what you want and make your dreams come true.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let the changes that occur dictate your direction, and masterfully use your intuition to take the best path. Don’t let opportunities get away.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share emotions, intentions and solutions, and you’ll get favorable feedback and the help you require to complete your mission. Reach out to those skilled in areas you lack and who have free time to use their skills and attributes fully.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think and do what’s best for you, and don’t fear being different. Put your energy into incorporating change and creating opportunities to help you reach your destination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Walk away from discord, and handle frustrations physically by challenging or competing with yourself. Personal gain is your best revenge when faced with conflict and disrespect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to breathe and absorb what’s happening. Lifestyle changes or reconfiguring your home or living arrangements will work in your favor.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time spent in nature will allow you to think and reroute some of your plans to better suit your needs. Self-improvement and love are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change of plans will offer insight into something unexpected. Trust your instincts, but when in doubt, ask an expert.