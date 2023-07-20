ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can’t please everyone, but with focus and discipline, you will delight yourself. Take responsibility for your happiness, and socialize with people who offer plenty of options and food for thought.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for a direct path to avoid confusion and mixed emotions regarding how to proceed. Pay more attention to what moves you and less to what others do or say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on what you can accomplish, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Your input will put you in a good position and help sway anyone on the fence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn and apply information or experience to whatever comes your way. Your tenacity and courage will push you to turn your plan into a reality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much too quickly will put you in a vulnerable position. Look at unwanted change as an opportunity to try something new.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll get others to see things your way if you show empathy and understanding. A challenge will help build confidence and teach you not to give up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what’s best for you, and don’t take risks that can cause loss, injury or illness. Use experience, knowledge and charm to reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The less you reveal about your plans, the easier it will be to forge ahead. Channel your energy into taking the necessary precautions while pushing your way to the top.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pace yourself and question the sources you are getting your information from before you make a move. Trust your instincts and work by yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Opportunity is apparent, but there will be plenty of diversions and hurdles to jump along the way. Be sensitive to what others are experiencing, but don’t pay for mistakes that don’t belong to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Partnerships will experience problems if intentions and honesty are left unspoken. Simplify matters by using common sense, integrity and truth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative, unique and ready to conquer the world. Stop dreaming and start acting; progress will motivate you to finish the journey you mapped out for yourself. Leave nothing to chance.