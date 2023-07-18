Birthdays: Trai Byers, 40; Jared Padalecki, 41; Benedict Cumberbatch, 47; Nancy Carell, 57.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mix work and play, and you’ll shine. Speak from the heart; someone you want to know better will listen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s better to do one thing meticulously than to spread yourself too thin. Don’t let sensitive issues force you in a direction that isn’t good for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on what’s important, and don’t let what others say or do interfere with your progress. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a way to make a difference that supports your lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Communication based on truth, respect and helping others will open doors to new opportunities. Look for unique investments that help you save for a big-ticket item.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t expect too much from others. Prepare for whatever can go wrong, and keep your costs within your means.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your energy and enthusiasm where they count. Set goals and march forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reach out to see who’s available to help before you begin. Personal gain, romance and broadening your networking circle are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use intuitive guidance to help map out your best option. Learn from the past, live in the present and build a better future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be resourceful and verify information instead of relying on hearsay from someone who tends to embellish data. Put together a self-improvement plan, travel and make upgrades that can lead to valuable connections.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Lower your overhead and tidy up loose ends to ease stress. Change begins with you, and choosing to alter how you handle money or deal with shared expenses will get you back on track.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let spontaneity take over, putting you in a no-win situation. Change your investment plan and rethink how you manage and make your money.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Attend an event that updates you about innovative investments and money management, and you’ll find out how to grow your income. Getting a glimpse of the possibilities will encourage you to redirect your energy to something that’s popular. Embrace change.
