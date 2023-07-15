Birthdays: Gareth Bale, 34; AnnaLynne McCord, 36; Corey Feldman, 52; Will Ferrell, 56.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence and experience to ensure your actions are not in vain. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your due diligence to ensure your decisions build equity and encourage a safe and secure future. Consider the possibilities and strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stand by your word, and pay close attention to where your money goes. Make your home life and personal life priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your personal life and feelings to yourself, and focus on how others react. Discipline, hard work and patience will pave the way to victory.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Reevaluate an offer that can affect your position, reputation or lifestyle. Put yourself first and your money and possessions in a safe place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s time to bring about positive change and expand your offer. A change of scenery will pique your interest in branching out in a direction that offers higher returns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to what’s happening around you and how you can contribute something positive. Your actions will determine what you get in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reevaluate your situation and lifestyle, then adjust what is no longer beneficial. Discipline, enthusiasm and hard work will pave the way to victory.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Control situations instead of letting someone step in, disrupt your day and take you for granted. When in doubt, research and decide what’s best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Entertain friends and family, and discuss changes you want to make that will help you save up for something you genuinely want to pursue. An unusual investment that prompts a lifestyle change will capture your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A systematic approach to life, love and happiness will keep you on track. An open discussion with an expert or someone close to you will help you devise a plan that pleases everyone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay close attention to money matters and investments that can change your life and bring you closer to making your dreams come true. Social events are favored and will lead to a beneficial introduction.
