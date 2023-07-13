Birthdays: Alisha Wainwright, 34; Scott Porter, 44; Matthew Fox, 57; Jane Lynch, 63.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Social events will lead to an introduction you won’t want to miss. Don’t hesitate to offer your services to someone you’d like to work alongside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be a good listener, and you’ll be privy to information that can help you bypass someone who gives you a hard time. Be willing to put your energy where it counts instead of counting on someone else to do things for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take responsibility and do it yourself, and you won’t be disappointed. Back away from anyone trying to manipulate how you do things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pay attention to detail, be diligent and present your offer with strength and courage. The influence you have on others must come from the goodness of your heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your intelligence and experience to navigate your way forward. Offer peace and love, and avoid discord.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A positive attitude will help you manage the possibilities and encourage forward motion. Don’t share your intentions with anyone who is emotionally unstable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Give others space, and you will buy yourself time and opportunity to flesh out what’s important to you. Control your spending, and avoid getting involved in joint ventures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Question everything and figure out how to move forward using the information you receive. You can create opportunities if you are innovative and willing to put your reputation on the line.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Open your eyes when dealing with manipulative people. Respond to what others want, and protect yourself from hidden costs and poor investments.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The early bird catches the worm. You’ll be ready to take on the competition if you keep up with what’s trending. Don’t fear making a change or taking the road less traveled.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home and nurture meaningful relationships. An affectionate gesture will enhance your love life and encourage unification.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Give yourself a chance to look at every angle of a situation before agreeing to something that has underlying implications that don’t fit your agenda. A creative outlet will ease stress and give you time to think.