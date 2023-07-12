ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can talk your way into anything today, but your dreams will crumble if you don’t follow through with your promises. Offer only what’s feasible, and be willing to work alongside those who have as much to offer as you do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rethink how you spend your time, and be honest about what you will and won’t do. A change of heart will take you in a different direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be fooled by the information someone offers you. Love yourself and follow your heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Research is in your best interest if you want to be happy with the results. Distance yourself from harmful situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Protect your reputation and position. Use your experience and knowledge to push forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel, educational pursuits, events and activities that encourage spending time with friends, relatives or colleagues will bring you closer together. Channel your energy into building a stable future and lasting relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t feel the need to pay for others or to get involved in a joint venture. You’ll do your best if you keep both your money separate from and your sights set on what makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your current situation in perspective and consider what you’d like more of in your life. A change at home that adds to your comfort or eases stress and tension will make a world of difference to your attitude.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Update documents, accounts and credit cards to reduce unnecessary annual fees and interest payments. Taking control will put your mind at ease once you have a plan in place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time nurturing what’s important to you. A change at home that adds comfort, convenience and entertainment features will attract closer ties with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Assess your relationships, intentions and the changes you want to make before sharing your thoughts and feelings. Be good to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Invest more time and money in yourself and the skills you need to pursue the life you want to live. Create your destiny instead of waiting for it to manifest itself.