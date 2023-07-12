Horoscopes signs

Birthdays: Malala Yousafzai, 26; Kimberly Perry, 40; Michelle Rodriguez, 45; Topher Grace, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can talk your way into anything today, but your dreams will crumble if you don’t follow through with your promises. Offer only what’s feasible, and be willing to work alongside those who have as much to offer as you do.