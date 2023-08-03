Birthdays: Cole Sprouse, 31; Dylan Sprouse, 31; Meghan Markle, 42; Barack Obama, 62.
Birthdays: Cole Sprouse, 31; Dylan Sprouse, 31; Meghan Markle, 42; Barack Obama, 62.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Socialize, but don’t let temptation get the best of you. Monitor your intake and do what’s affordable and physically within your means.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look beyond the negative and develop a positive alternative that is within budget. A personal plan will reveal something unexpected, leaving you with more options than anticipated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Watch out for anyone who is using manipulative tactics to steer you in the wrong direction. If you don’t feel comfortable, take a different path.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, and you’ll devise unique ways to outdo yourself and anyone who tries to step in and take over. Step into the spotlight and show everyone what you have to offer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Tidy up loose ends before someone can object or disrupt your plans. Be resourceful, use your intuition and make calls based on experience and knowledge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss your intentions with those you want to include in your plans or with an expert who can help decide how to move forward. Don’t let physical changes disturb you or disrupt your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let your actions speak for you and you’ll gain momentum. Be observant and you’ll discover who shares your beliefs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your intuition and intelligence to wiggle your way into a leadership position. You can make a difference by taking the high road and marking a just path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, but don’t get involved in impossible battles. Give others the same freedom you expect in return.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t stop believing in yourself and your ability to reach your destination. The journey will be informative, and the people you meet will offer insight into possibilities that can change how you use your attributes and earn a living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the most inviting path and put yourself first for a change. Make your health, emotional well-being, and the activities and events that make you happy your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An opportunity will develop that is too good to refuse. Make the necessary adjustments, take advantage of what’s available and high-tail it to the finish line.
