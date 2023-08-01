BIRTHDAYS: Hallie Eisenberg, 31; Sam Worthington, 47; Kevin Smith, 53; Mary-Louise Parker, 59.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Venture down a path that motivates you to initiate positive changes. Handpick the people you want on your team and forge ahead with enthusiasm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a step back, consider matters and make your actions definitive. Mix business with pleasure, but be direct regarding your goals and expectations from others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that doesn’t benefit you directly. Pay attention to how you present yourself to others, and live up to your promises.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your charm and compliments motivate others to offer their help. What you accomplish will increase your profile and put you in a good position for advancement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will go to great lengths to withhold the information you require to make a sound decision. Pay attention to detail, and be blatant regarding what you will contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be the guiding light instead of the critical eye. By putting your vocabulary to good use, you’ll find the words that resonate with people who can help you achieve your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider other people’s feelings and how you might feel dealing with their circumstances. Kindness and consideration are in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Contain your reaction to minimize the outcome. A rational approach, direct but kind words, and an alternative solution will help you gain respect and confidence from those who can influence the outcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you let your love shine, your kind heart will win approval. Don’t mince words when defending someone or something that matters to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Oversee money matters. Make an adjustment that puts your mind at ease, and you’ll offset an emotional dispute with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Bide your time, resolve personal matters and avoid taking the brunt of someone else’s mistake. A last-minute change someone makes will end up being to your benefit.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An empathetic but direct response to whatever someone asks of you or comes your way will help ward off retribution. A change will be eye-opening.