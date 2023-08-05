BIRTHDAYS: Vera Farmiga, 50; Geri Halliwell-Horner, 51; M. Night Shyamalan, 53; Michelle Yeoh, 61.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keeping up with the times will help you remain current in all aspects of life. Attending social events or a reunion will boost your ego.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take the road that allows you to control your destiny. Embrace change, seize the moment and remain true to yourself; happiness will be yours.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen and observe, but don’t make a move if doubt prevails. It’s better to be safe than sorry or angry over something you could have prevented.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pay attention to detail, and don’t let anyone talk you into taking a risk. Let your intuition be your guide, and prioritize and manage your next move every step of the way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hands-on help will lead to positive results and make it easier for you to eliminate what’s become irrelevant. Trust your instincts and follow your heart; you’ll end up exactly where you belong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Devise a plan and act fast to avoid interference. The changes you make will positively impact where and how you live.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Align yourself with people with something to contribute. Share your options, and the feedback you receive will help you make an emotionally sound decision against financial or physical challenges.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ask questions, get the lowdown and decide your next move based on what you want. It’s up to you to do what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A makeover, move or connection you pursue will offer the boost you need to improve your life. Focus on what makes you happy and set priorities that bring about positive change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity to move will only be to your advantage if it fits your budget. Consider lowering your overhead and spending more time relaxing with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rethink what it costs to maintain what you have, and you’ll find out how to reset your course and lighten your load. Discuss your plans with loved ones and point out incentives to help them see things your way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer unique solutions, and you’ll impact a situation that concerns you. Embrace a lifestyle you can afford and that offers peace of mind and flexibility to do more things that make you happy.