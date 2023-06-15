Eunice Mesick

Did you know that studies show that there is a significant relationship between physical activity and body fat?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. One study done on sedentary subjects showed that the most sedentary people had the highest body fat. Losing weight and body fat involves making dietary changes. However, physical activity has a significant impact as well. In fact, a key recommendation in the most current “Dietary Guidelines” is to engage in regular physical activity and reduce sedentary activities to promote health, psychological well-being and a healthy body weight.