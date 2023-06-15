Did you know that studies show that there is a significant relationship between physical activity and body fat?
Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. One study done on sedentary subjects showed that the most sedentary people had the highest body fat. Losing weight and body fat involves making dietary changes. However, physical activity has a significant impact as well. In fact, a key recommendation in the most current “Dietary Guidelines” is to engage in regular physical activity and reduce sedentary activities to promote health, psychological well-being and a healthy body weight.
To help manage body weight, it is recommended that people engage in 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity on most days of the week while not exceeding calorie requirements. To sustain weight loss with just exercise, it is recommended that individuals participate in 60 to 90 minutes of daily moderate-intensity physical activity.
You may be thinking, “There is no way I have the time or energy to work out for an hour to an hour and a half a day.” Start with small goals. Maybe the most you can do now is fifteen minutes per day. Build from there. As that starts getting easy increase your intensity or length of time that you exercise for. Make a game of it. Keep track of what you can do and as you see improvement keep track of that also. As you do that you will see your strength and stamina improve. You may need to consult a healthcare provider prior to participating in an exercise program.
Dietary Guidelines support the fact that achieving a healthy weight and being physically active go hand in hand in addressing the epidemic of overweight and obesity in America and achieving good health.
Keep in mind that muscle tissue is denser than fat tissue. Therefore, a mass of muscle takes up less volume than a mass of fat that is equal in weight. If you are exercising to lose weight, you may find yourself losing inches without losing any weight. In fact, you may even gain a little from losing fat, but gaining muscle. It’s hard to not be disappointed when the scale doesn’t move, and you’ve been dedicated to an exercise routine. This is why it’s important to not just rely on the scale as a measurement of your success. Instead, think about your energy levels and how they may have increased. Examine how your clothes fit you. Is your waist smaller? Are your pants not as tight around the thighs? Losing inches is a good sign of progress. Just because the pounds aren’t dropping, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re not burning fat – especially if you are exercising!
Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are having trouble achieving your desired goal weight, please let Diet Center help you. Call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by Diet Center at 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.