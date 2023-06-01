Why can’t I lose weight by myself? It seems like it works for a while but then I stop losing or I start gaining weight.
Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.
There are many factors involved in that question. One factor is accountability.
People who support you whether you are just trying to eat better or during your diet center weight loss program can contribute to your success by being more than just someone to turn to for encouragement. They can be someone to “report” to. Reporting to a Diet Center Counselor or friend can help you stay on track in several ways. One reason is that most people try harder to succeed when they don’t want to disappoint someone else. People you report to can also help you stay focused on small, achievable goals that contribute to bigger goals. They may also see problem areas that you might have overlooked.
There is an important aspect of having someone to report to that should not be forgotten - that you maintain regular contact. Checking in often will help you build a good support relationship and give you more opportunities to keep moving forward. Reporting to someone will help strengthen your commitment to reach your weight loss goals. That is why Diet Center offers one-on-one Counseling.
It’s easy to become discouraged and want to give up on your weight loss program. We work together on generating encouragement during your program. Moments of encouragement should come along with the progress you make as you lose weight. Try not to take a few pounds or inches lost for granted. Let it encourage you to keep up the effort because the pounds lost will continue to increase. Maybe you started walking 10 minutes a day at the beginning of your program and found it difficult. Now you find yourself walking 20 to 30 minutes a day easily. Let this encourage you to keep up your activity level.
If you’re not tracking your progress, you can start now. Along with your food journal a journal of success can generate much encouragement to continually improve. You can also try making a list of the eating habits you want to adopt, such as portion sizing, consuming 64 ounces of water daily, and eliminating high calorie, processed, convenience foods. As you are coming into Diet Center for your one-on-one counseling, we will work on that together. Then you can check off each habit as you comfortably adopt those into your routine. Watching the number of checkmarks increase on your list can encourage you to stay on track. Try to generate encouragement in your program. It will help keep you motivated to stick to your weight loss program and succeed.
Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are unhappy with your weight loss efforts, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.