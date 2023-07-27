Do you get up in the morning and feel tired or you just don’t feel right? Maybe you’ve even gone to see your doctor and they can’t find anything wrong. They might even say something like; you might feel better if you lost a few pounds.
The food we eat has a direct impact on how we feel physically and emotionally. A poor diet can cause us to be tired, fatigued, irritable, nervous, depressed or unmotivated. A poor diet can also impair our memory and decrease our attention span. Anger, stress or food disorders that stem from a poor diet can also impair our muscular and nervous systems.
A diet that is low in fat, sodium, cholesterol, and that is balanced in calories, carbohydrates and protein leads to good health. We can be free from a host of health problems, feel relaxed and have peace of mind. A healthy body at our desired weight can give us a feeling of control and confidence. A good diet can help boost or keep our energy levels up as well.
You may say, “That is all well and good in a perfect world, but what about when I am stressed, overtired, in a bad mood, or just want to eat?”
Many people turn to food when they are in a bad mood, even if they aren’t hungry. I know that it may sound simplistic, but have you tried telling yourself that the food won’t make you feel any better? I know that this solution sounds way too easy. A study at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio shows this simple strategy works.
Volunteers who were feeling down ate fewer high fat snacks when researchers assured them that the snacks wouldn’t improve their moods. A co-author of the study, and a psychology professor, stated that research shows that overeating will not lift a bad mood. Researchers found that people recognize this fact to be true simply by hearing it. The professor noted that this is why just telling the volunteers in their study that food won’t make them feel better resulted in them consuming fewer fatty snacks.
It’s a simple strategy that will help us resist turning to food when we feel down. It will make you feel better knowing that you beat temptation! The next time you find yourself feeling down remember this study and try it. It just might save you some unnecessary calories that won’t make you feel any better anyway.
