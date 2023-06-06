Dear Abby

Dear Abby: My husband and I are in our early 70s. We have been married seven years. I was celibate before we met and thrilled to have a partner I respected and was attracted to. Our sex life seemed normal and exciting with lots of kisses and hugs throughout the day.

Recently, I caught him on a phone sex call and then discovered he visits sex chat rooms. I’m devastated. I feel betrayed and angry that my trust has been violated. After several attempts to lie, he finally admitted the truth, but said it was a “recent” thing – which was even more insulting!